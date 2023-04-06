Jushi’s (JUSHF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Jushi in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a hold rating on shares of Jushi in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Jushi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jushi presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.55.

Jushi Stock Performance

Shares of Jushi stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Jushi has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

