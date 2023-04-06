Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 0.3%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 1,356,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,210,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Jumia Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 455.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 504,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 457,945 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,962,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 244,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

