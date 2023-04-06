JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 7,943 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments accounts for approximately 2.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.21% of SEI Investments worth $16,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $2,388,821.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,813,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,432,469.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946 in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEI Investments stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 42,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,255. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

