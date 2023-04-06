JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 5,168 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up approximately 2.2% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 132.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,821. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

