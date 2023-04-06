JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,915 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.30. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $214.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,897 shares of company stock worth $60,695,819. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

