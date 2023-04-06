JLB & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 3.1% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,814,000 after purchasing an additional 297,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.01. 660,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

