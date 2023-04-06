JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 226 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,778 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in American Express by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

American Express Stock Down 0.8 %

American Express stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.77. 1,129,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $192.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.07. The company has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

