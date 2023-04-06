JLB & Associates Inc. Has $10.40 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.0 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.28. The company had a trading volume of 549,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.48. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $131.53. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

