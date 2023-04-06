JLB & Associates Inc. Buys 421 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.94. 244,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

