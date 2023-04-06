Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Repsol in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Repsol’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.49%.

Repsol Trading Up 1.1 %

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Repsol stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Repsol has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

