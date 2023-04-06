Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $415.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $425.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.22% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.87.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $342.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.71. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.