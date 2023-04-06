Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 0.8 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

GNK stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $15.00. 53,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,111. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $634.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 786.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 613,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,469,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3,696.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 429,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 418,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 385,122 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,657,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 371,563 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $274,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $274,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $343,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock worth $813,285 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Further Reading

