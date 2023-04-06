Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Pardes Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pardes Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities lowered Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of Pardes Biosciences stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. Pardes Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the second quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

