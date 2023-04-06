JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.69) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 319.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JD. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.90) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 185 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.95) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 345.63 ($4.29).

Shares of LON:JD traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 167.05 ($2.07). 4,865,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 138.37. The company has a market capitalization of £8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,784.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 88.40 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 213.12 ($2.65).

In other news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £68,400 ($84,947.84). In other news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 159,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £241,153.04 ($299,494.59). Also, insider Ian Dyson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £68,400 ($84,947.84). Insiders own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

