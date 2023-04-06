Jason Douglas Simpson Sells 250,000 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Director Jason Douglas Simpson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total value of C$1,620,875.00.

OLA opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.40.

OLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

