J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Shares Up 6.3%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 3,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JDWPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HSBC cut shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

