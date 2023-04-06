J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $491.89

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 491.89 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 725.50 ($9.01). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 717.50 ($8.91), with a volume of 1,166,583 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on JDW. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.95) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.90) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 561.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 493.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £897.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,325.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31.
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
