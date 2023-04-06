iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Position Boosted by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.81. 158,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average of $102.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.