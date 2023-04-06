iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 137.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $63.99. 696,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

