iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Lessened by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337,952 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,621,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,027 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18,328.4% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 835,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,930,000 after purchasing an additional 831,194 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 698,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.23. 1,339,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,728. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

