iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Winch Advisory Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Winch Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.8% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,439. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.03.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

