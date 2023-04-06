iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,746,000 after acquiring an additional 733,494 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,587,000 after purchasing an additional 594,320 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after purchasing an additional 438,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 504,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,183,000 after purchasing an additional 261,158 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.83. 267,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,351. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $99.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

