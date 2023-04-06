iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Steph & Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Steph & Co. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 8.0% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,916,000 after acquiring an additional 268,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,986,000 after acquiring an additional 450,131 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,433,000 after acquiring an additional 101,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,290,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,791,000 after acquiring an additional 24,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,350,000 after acquiring an additional 69,880 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,345. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $79.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

