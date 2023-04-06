iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after buying an additional 119,602 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,659,000 after buying an additional 260,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,231,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,617. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $204.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.44 and its 200-day moving average is $180.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

