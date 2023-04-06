iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $223.49. The company had a trading volume of 175,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,977. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $249.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

