iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Lowered by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.37. The company had a trading volume of 911,896 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average is $116.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

