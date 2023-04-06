iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,989,991 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,971,715 shares.The stock last traded at $32.62 and had previously closed at $32.73.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 46,230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,962,000 after purchasing an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 127,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

