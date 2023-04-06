iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Strategic Blueprint LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.75. 3,450,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

