iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,526 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.8% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.22% of iShares Gold Trust worth $58,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IAU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.18. 1,824,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,206. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $38.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.