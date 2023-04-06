iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Stock Position Increased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,042,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 211,368 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,651,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,119,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 223,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 40,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,874. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.34. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

