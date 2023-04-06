iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,299 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $34,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $100.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.65.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

