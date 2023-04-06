iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Lifted by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,281,000 after buying an additional 2,156,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,344. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.79.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

