iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Position Lessened by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $41,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

ITOT opened at $89.84 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.