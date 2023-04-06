iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,543 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 15.3% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $149,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $94.04. 1,321,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,487. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

