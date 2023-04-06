iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.04. 291,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,957. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

