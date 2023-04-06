iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 483,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 316,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 175,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41,289 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,046,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,329,358 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

