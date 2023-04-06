iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $103.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.08.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.