iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Lifted by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 167,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,227. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

