iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.51 and last traded at $85.51. 58 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.42.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

