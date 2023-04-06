iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY remained flat at $82.38 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,680,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,137,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.