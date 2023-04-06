iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $41.91 on Monday. iRobot has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.09.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that iRobot will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 124.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

