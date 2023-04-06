IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up 2.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IQVIA worth $23,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.70. 125,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.69 and a 200-day moving average of $206.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

