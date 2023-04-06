IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Gap Down to $116.56

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $116.56, but opened at $112.72. IPG Photonics shares last traded at $115.62, with a volume of 17,472 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.80.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.90.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $953,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,369,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,954,544.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

