ioneer (NASDAQ:IONR) Trading Up 3.5%

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) was up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 11,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 28,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

ioneer Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85.

Get ioneer alerts:

Institutional Trading of ioneer

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.