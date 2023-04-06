iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $129.23

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 129.23 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.53). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 123.60 ($1.54), with a volume of 114,584 shares.

iomart Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97. The company has a market cap of £134.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,742.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Get iomart Group alerts:

iomart Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a GBX 1.94 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,571.43%.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.