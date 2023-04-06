Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.25 ($0.43). Approximately 161,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 250,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.40).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.93) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

Invinity Energy Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.23 million, a PE ratio of -124.07 and a beta of 2.63.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. The company also develops electricity grids, as well as offers electric grid services. It provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.