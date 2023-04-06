Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 5.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $35,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $151.43. 17,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,687. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $138.73 and a one year high of $180.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.36 and a 200 day moving average of $153.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.