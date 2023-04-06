Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Cut by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $314.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,641,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,008,820. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $356.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

