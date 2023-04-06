Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Acquired by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VKI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth $82,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VKI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,880. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.0321 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.