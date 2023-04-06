Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Stock Performance
Shares of IDN stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.
Intellicheck Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.