Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of IDN stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

